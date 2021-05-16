Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $326.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $218.33 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

