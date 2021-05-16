Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,193,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,231,000 after purchasing an additional 63,795 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 562,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,295,000 after purchasing an additional 105,832 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.66. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $62.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

