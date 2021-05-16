Auto Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.18 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Auto has a market cap of $38.96 million and $8.18 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for about $2,668.68 or 0.05646952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Auto has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00086501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00020081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.36 or 0.01062995 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00064253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00113275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00062635 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.