Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on May 16th, 2021


Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATDRY. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

ATDRY stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

