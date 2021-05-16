Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATDRY. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

ATDRY stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

