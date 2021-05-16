Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Autoliv worth $24,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALV opened at $101.72 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.10 and a twelve month high of $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.30.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

