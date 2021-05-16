Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310,000.00

Posted by on May 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report sales of $310,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350,000.00 and the lowest is $290,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.54 million, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $8.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%.

AUTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.59.

AUTL stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 107,082 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 320,859 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.