Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310,000.00

Equities analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report sales of $310,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350,000.00 and the lowest is $290,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.54 million, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $8.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%.

AUTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.59.

AUTL stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 107,082 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 320,859 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.