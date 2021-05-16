Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,751,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 351,860 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,809,000 after acquiring an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,943,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,838,000 after acquiring an additional 167,702 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $194.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,907. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

