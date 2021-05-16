Autonio Tops One Day Trading Volume of $651,665.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $16.65 million and approximately $651,665.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00089427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.00 or 0.00515175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.81 or 0.00232801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004911 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.68 or 0.01178070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00041095 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,978,429 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

