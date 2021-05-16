Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.90. Avaya reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 825%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avaya.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.24) EPS. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avaya by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avaya by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Avaya by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of AVYA stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.40. 859,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,981. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Avaya has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.72.
About Avaya
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
