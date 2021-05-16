Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.90. Avaya reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 825%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.24) EPS. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avaya by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avaya by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Avaya by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVYA stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.40. 859,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,981. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Avaya has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

