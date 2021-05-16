Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stake Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,735.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

AVY opened at $219.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.54. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

