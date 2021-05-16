Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Avista worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $19,372,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,337,000 after acquiring an additional 327,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Avista by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,278,000 after acquiring an additional 287,345 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Avista by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,779,000 after acquiring an additional 266,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 68,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

AVA stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.13%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,680,205.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

