Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,195 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.18% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $874,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $38.30 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

