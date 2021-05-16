Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $6.60 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.60 or 0.00014179 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $378.87 million and $25.68 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00087531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00020380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.74 or 0.01086768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00062401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00114068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,420,010 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

