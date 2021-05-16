AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stock Position Raised by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 1,288.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,136 shares during the period. AXIS Capital makes up 1.2% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.26% of AXIS Capital worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 16.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE AXS opened at $56.73 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.