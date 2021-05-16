Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $132.76 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -64.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.84 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 20,200 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $3,072,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,999,574.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,060 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $161,787.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,045 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,087. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

