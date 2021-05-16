Azuki Price Down 33% Over Last 7 Days (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Azuki has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $161,008.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Azuki has traded down 33% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00089494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.63 or 0.00471129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.76 or 0.00229896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004787 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00041501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $519.20 or 0.01150401 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,311,190 coins and its circulating supply is 11,285,484 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

