Badger DAO (BADGER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.50 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $26.54 or 0.00058760 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $235.74 million and approximately $17.50 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00085510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00020083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $490.44 or 0.01085866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00063295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00113841 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,882,785 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.