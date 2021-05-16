Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,535 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of Ball worth $154,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Ball by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,281.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $89.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $60.85 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.38.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

