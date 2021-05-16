Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.40.

BALY has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:BALY opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -124.58 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at $17,808,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,815,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,886,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,011,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

