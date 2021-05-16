Banano Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $827,473.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $49.31 million and $827,473.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00092259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.69 or 0.00496778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00088342 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00020560 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,252 coins and its circulating supply is 1,244,883,907 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

