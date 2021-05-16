BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.14% of BancFirst worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BancFirst by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 29,982 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in BancFirst by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 7.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $2,187,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 4,713 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $306,627.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,266,996 shares in the company, valued at $342,670,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,362 shares of company stock worth $11,965,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

