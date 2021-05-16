Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 42.0% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $363.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

