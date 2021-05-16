Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post sales of $300.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.95 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $235.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on B. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $52.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. Barnes Group has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Barnes Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 188,973 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

