Bata (BTA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Bata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a market cap of $101,319.56 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bata has traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.36 or 0.00636871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007714 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

