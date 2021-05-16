Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,395 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 4.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,384,000 after buying an additional 1,464,219 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,356,000 after buying an additional 2,344,443 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after buying an additional 90,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,096,000 after buying an additional 3,634,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,312 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $95.14 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $96.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.78.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.