Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,305 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. First Financialcorp IN lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $963,000.

IJR stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

