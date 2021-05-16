Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 9.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after buying an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97.

