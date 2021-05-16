Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,013 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

LQD opened at $131.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.87 and a 200 day moving average of $134.15. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

