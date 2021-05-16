Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.40 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.50.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

