Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 1.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $313.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.60. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $205.55 and a fifty-two week high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

