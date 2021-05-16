Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $11.13 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $418.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $282.25 and a 12 month high of $424.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

