Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $20.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 9.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 106,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,577,000 after purchasing an additional 70,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,036,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $264.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.84. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.