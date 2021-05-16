Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,091,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,381,000 after buying an additional 133,631 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,960,000 after purchasing an additional 362,151 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,146,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,468,000 after purchasing an additional 152,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,192,000 after purchasing an additional 920,170 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 271,963 shares during the period.

VLUE opened at $106.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.68. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

