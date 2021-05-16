Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.3% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

