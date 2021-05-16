Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after buying an additional 13,735,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,499 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,962,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,550 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,421 shares during the period.

IGSB opened at $54.83 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.93.

