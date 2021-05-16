Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 113,916 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

