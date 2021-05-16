Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,052,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,335,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,411,000 after acquiring an additional 253,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,589,000.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $163.92 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.78.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.