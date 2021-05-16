Baz Token (BAZT) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Baz Token has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Baz Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Baz Token has a total market cap of $43,571.33 and $1.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00092090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.26 or 0.00477720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00230423 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004838 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.36 or 0.01167429 BTC.

Baz Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,402 coins. The Reddit community for Baz Token is https://reddit.com/r/BazToken . Baz Token’s official Twitter account is @Baztoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Baz Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Baztoken . The official website for Baz Token is baztoken.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baz Token directly using U.S. dollars.

