Beacon (BECN) Price Down 37.9% Over Last Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00003878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $655.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001184 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003584 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

