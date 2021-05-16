Beacon Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $1,229.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00003939 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00034255 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001165 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003600 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,776,320 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.