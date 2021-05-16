Beam Reaches Market Cap of $130.70 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Beam has a market capitalization of $130.70 million and approximately $37.82 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beam has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00003010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000984 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 88,124,720 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.