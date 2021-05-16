Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,398 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after purchasing an additional 582,819 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,670,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,634,000 after acquiring an additional 128,393 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,469,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,251,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 343,586 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 867,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,384,000 after acquiring an additional 128,868 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

