Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,583 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $176.60 and a 52-week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.24.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

