Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Market Cap Tops $90.26 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,253.54 or 0.02670142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $90.26 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00076461 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.00340565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012557 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00030765 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

