Beetle Coin Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $256,729.69 and approximately $245,574.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 264,656,245 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

