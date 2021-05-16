Benz Price Hits $0.0003 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Benz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Benz has a market cap of $1,691.82 and $3,070.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Benz has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Benz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00090993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.06 or 0.00512442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.85 or 0.00231990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004929 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.28 or 0.01182867 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling Benz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.