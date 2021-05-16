Beowulf (BWF) Price Down 18.4% Over Last Week

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $11.57 million and $161.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beowulf has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Beowulf coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00086377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00020409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded 107,123.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $507.43 or 0.01136957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00115087 BTC.

Beowulf Coin Profile

Beowulf (BWF) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

