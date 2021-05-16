Berry Data (BRY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $108,212.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Berry Data has a market cap of $8.41 million and $108,212.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $4.21 or 0.00009427 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00089104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.07 or 0.00472920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00232718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004810 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00041176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $518.73 or 0.01162265 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

