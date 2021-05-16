Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to report sales of $380,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the lowest is $250,000.00. Beyond Air posted sales of -$200,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 290%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year sales of $970,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $730,000.00 to $1.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.21 million, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $7.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beyond Air.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XAIR. Truist began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of XAIR opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.66. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, Director Robert Carey acquired 17,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,082.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,197 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 34.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the first quarter valued at about $649,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

