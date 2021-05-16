Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will announce $380,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Beyond Air posted sales of -$200,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 290%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year sales of $970,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730,000.00 to $1.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.21 million, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $7.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XAIR shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

XAIR stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.

In related news, Director Robert Carey acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Air by 32.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,197 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 29.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Beyond Air by 34.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.